Education

Bob Jones Academy Announces Change to Middle School Program

Bob Jones Academy (BJA) recently announced that beginning in fall 2019 sixth grade will become part of the Middle School. The Middle School currently consists of seventh and eighth grades. The change will benefit current BJA families by providing new academic offerings and expanded extracurricular opportunities at an earlier grade.

Students will be able to choose from a variety of electives, compete in middle school athletics and participate in the music program. The move will allow room for growth at the elementary level.

“We are excited to make this transition which brings us in line with schools in the Greenville area,” said BJA Administrator Dr. Dan Nelson. “Our sixth graders have provided leadership in the elementary school and our rising fifth graders will now have an opportunity to fill that role. This realignment will provide our sixth graders with an additional year to acclimate to middle school and enjoy the added benefits of middle school including additional academic electives and athletics.”

The Academy will be hosting open house events, Feb. 18, Mar. 6 and Mar. 18, to give current and prospective families an opportunity to visit the campus and meet staff. Visitors are welcome to visit any time during the day. More information can be found at the Academy website, www.bobjonesacademy.net.

Bob Jones Academy has provided academic excellence with a Christian worldview for over 85 years and serves students from preschool through twelfth grade.