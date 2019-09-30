Education

NGU’s Tim Brashier Campus to Host ‘Professionalism in the Workplace’ Seminar

Dr. Tracy Kramer, NGU associate dean for the Graduate School of Business, will be the keynote presenter for the “Professionalism in the Workplace” seminar at NGU’s Tim Brashier Campus in Greer on Tuesday, October 15.

Tigerville, SC (September 25, 2019) On October 15, North Greenville University’s (NGU) Tim Brashier Campus in Greer will host a seminar to educate professionals on various aspects of professionalism.

The “Professionalism in the Workplace” workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tim Brashier Campus located at 405 Lancaster Avenue in Greer. Dr. Tracy Kramer, associate dean of NGU’s Graduate School of Business, will lead this workshop that focuses on competency, courtesy, leadership, communication, and character within the professional setting.

“Professionalism does not mean wearing a suit; it means conducting oneself with integrity and excellence. It is evidenced by effective communication and leadership. This workshop is appropriate for all ages and levels within an organization,” said Assistant Provost for Academic Outreach and Director of Professional Programs Dr. Jill Rayburn. “Younger participants will benefit by learning to polish their professionalism, while more senior and established participants will learn how to coach peers and subordinates to higher standards of comportment.”

Topics included in the seminar will be principles of leadership, transformational leadership, emotional intelligence, exceeding expectations, importance of manners, role of kindness, unselfish behaviors, etiquette updates, conceptualizing the message, developing listening skills, dealing with conflict, integrity, professional ethics, personal code of conduct, and how to be a person of character.

Kramer is the associate dean for the Graduate School of Business at NGU. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Alabama and taught at George Mason University and Erskine College before joining the faculty at NGU. Kramer’s primary area of study is strategic management, specifically small business and non-profit growth. She is a certified etiquette and protocol professional, and delivers speeches and writes on the topic of professionalism and serves as a consultant to companies.

The seminar cost is $59 and includes breakfast and lunch. The final session will be a working lunch where the participants will refresh their dining etiquette skills. For more information, visit NGU.edu/leadership-and-professional-development or to register, visit Eventzilla.