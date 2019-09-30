Education

BJU Celebrates Homecoming and Family Weekend

Bob Jones University invites the Greenville community to Homecoming and Family Weekend Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 10 - 12, on the BJU campus.

“Homecoming and Family Weekend is one of the highlights of the year for the university family,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “Throughout the three-day celebration, we invite the community to join us for memorable events for all ages.”

Activities on Thursday include a Homecoming Concert, Panosian and the Providence of His Story, remembering the Armenian Genocide (1915–1920) and celebrating the life of BJU’s beloved history professor Dr. Edward Panosian. The program features Armenian singer-songwriter Mariam Matossian along with the BJU Symphony Orchestra.

Friday’s events include the homecoming kickoff event with notable alumni guests, the annual golf tournament, a Museum & Gallery (M&G) Tour of the Benjamin West Collection, campus tours, the Gingery Mack Scholarship Concert and the Bruin Nation Talent Show. The Bruins women’s volleyball team will play Johnson and Wales University at 7 p.m. in the Davis Field House.

Saturday’s activities begin with a youth soccer clinic and the fourth annual U.Day, a family-friendly educational street fair on front campus. Preregistered guests may participate in the Greenville Bus Tour hosted by John Nolan. The M&G Maker’s Market will be open throughout the day, featuring a variety of handmade art, crafts and designs by BJU graduates, faculty and students.

BJU executives invite guests to join them for the Executive Scoop in the Alumni Tent at 11 a.m. where they will be serving free ice cream.

Other events that day include a variety of free youth sports clinics, high school choir masterclasses and several affinity reunions. The Columbia Marionette Theatre will present two showings of The Tortoise and the Hare at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in Stratton Hall. Artios Academies of Greenville will present Peter Pan in Rodeheaver Auditorium at 2 p.m.

Intercollegiate soccer kicks off at 4 p.m. when the women’s team faces off against Covenant College in Alumni Stadium, followed by the men’s match against Trinity Baptist College at 7 p.m. During the games, families can enjoy the Bruins BBQ Bash and the Bruin Village for Children with inflatables and carnival games.

The full schedule of events is available at homecoming.bju.edu.