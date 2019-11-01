Education

BJU to Present the National Dance Company of Siberia

Bob Jones University will present the Krasnoyarsk National Dance Company of Siberia Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

Founded in 1960 by Soviet dancer and choreographer Mikhail Godenko, the large troupe employs a combination of costuming, native instruments and masterful choreography to communicate the vibrant spirit of the Siberian people and their rich heritage to audiences around the globe. The athleticism and gracefulness of the dancers has been noted in numerous publications. The group has performed in over 60 countries. This will be their first performance at BJU.

“We are honored to host the National Dance Company of Siberia during their much-anticipated U.S. tour,” said Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of BJU’s School of Fine Arts and Communication. “Our audience will marvel at this uniquely beautiful and radiantly colorful presentation of the culture of the Siberian people.”

Tickets can be purchased online at bju.edu/events/fine-arts/ or by calling the BJU Programs and Productions box office at (864)770-1372 Monday – Friday, 12-5 p.m.