Education

BJU Hosts High School Festival & Preaching and Teaching Conference

Bob Jones University will host the annual High School Festival & Preaching and Teaching Conference Monday, Nov. 4, through Thursday, Nov. 7, on the BJU campus.

“We are pleased to welcome talented high school students from across the country to BJU,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “High School Festival participants receive valuable feedback from our dedicated faculty and learn how to successfully navigate the opportunities and challenges of a national competition setting.”

Over 700 students in grades 9-12 from dozens of private schools and homeschool groups will participate in a series of competitions in music, art and design, speech and drama, video production, teaching and preaching.

In addition to competing, students will have the opportunity to visit classes and attend campus events.