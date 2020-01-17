Education

Aaron Coffey to Preach Opening Services

Aaron Coffey, leader of the Coffey Ministries team, will preach the opening services of Bob Jones University’s spring 2020 semester. Services will be held Jan. 14-15 at 7 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. The Coffey Ministries team will provide special music on Wednesday night.

“We were blessed by Aaron’s preaching during our 2018 Bible Conference. His authenticity and love for people was clearly evident to our student body,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “We trust God will use him and the Coffey team to encourage the University family as we start a new semester.”

In 2000, Coffey earned a BA in Bible and later earned an MA in pastoral studies from BJU. He has traveled in itinerant ministry since 2002. For three years, he traveled with the Steve Pettit Evangelistic Team helping to run the teen outreach and children’s program. After marrying his wife Stephanie in 2005, they assisted Will and Christy Galkin with music and youth outreach for four years.

The Coffey’s launched their own team in September 2010. The group, which includes several BJU graduates, currently consists of Aaron Coffey, Stephanie Coffey, Carol Anne Clemons, Riley Woodfin, Bethany Woodfin, Stephanie Wright, Mitchell Beck and Ryan McCarty.

Both services will be webcast live.