NGU Greer Campus to Host “Transforming Your Corporate Culture for Eternal Value” Seminar

North Greenville University’s Tim Brashier Campus in Greer continues its Christian Leaders Business Series with a “Transforming your Corporate Culture for Eternal Value” seminar on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The seminar will take place at 405 Lancaster Avenue in Greer from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The featured presenter will be Chris Patton, Global CEO of His Way at Work.

Patton will provide practical steps on how to align your organization for eternal impact and initiate a transformation plan. He is passionate about sharing his experience in this effort and has also reached countless business owners and leaders in the U.S. and internationally through his blog, ChristianFaithAtWork.com. He has developed self-help resources, written books, and acted as a mentor to other business leaders.

Formerly, Patton was president/CEO and third-generation owner/partner of his family’s automobile business in LaGrange, GA. By including the resources accumulated over his years of learning to use the business as a vehicle for ministry, as well as real-life examples from his experiences, Patton teaches readers of his blog how to run their business from an eternal perspective.

This experience has led to multiple speaking engagements at various events and conferences in the Southeast as well as online with various churches in India. He has also been published in other blogs and newsletters as well as TwoTen, a national Christian business magazine.

Patton and his wife Kim have three children in college and live in Spartanburg, SC.

Premier partners for this professional development series are His Way At Work, Ronald Blue Trust, Jeff Lynch Appliances, and Styles Construction.

The cost for the event is $35 and includes lunch. To register, visit https://bit.ly/35Fsfd2.