Lawson Recognized as Honored Artist by The American Prize

Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of Bob Jones University’s School of Fine Arts and Communication, has been selected as an Honored Artists of The American Prize (TAP), 2019. Lawson, along with seven other individuals, received this distinction for “sustained excellence” over multiple competition seasons.

The American Prize, a nonprofit organization based in Danbury, Connecticut, is a series of nationwide competitions in the performing arts which provides professional judges, monetary prizes and regional, national and international recognition for the best recorded performances by groups and individuals in secondary schools, higher education, churches, local communities and at the professional level. The Honored Artists award, instituted in 2014, was created to honor perennial contest laureates in the annual TAP competition.

To be considered for TAP, participants submit a video to a panel of judges composed of distinguished professional artists and university professors. Winners are announced the following spring and featured on the TAP website and various social media outlets.

“We congratulate Dr. Lawson for being chosen as a recipient of this award. For over 20 years, he has led the fine arts program at BJU. His professionalism and standard of excellence are the backbone of our Concert, Opera, and Drama series,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “He truly loves to work with our students, collaborate with his peers and bring world-class artists to campus.”

A resident of Greenville, Lawson holds a BA in rhetoric and public address and an MA in platform arts from BJU as well as a PhD in communication studies from the University of Kansas.

Lawson is a member of the University Classic Players and has portrayed such roles as Cyrano in Cyrano de Bergerac, Leontes in The Winter’s Tale, Henry in King Henry IV, Duke of Buckingham in Richard III: The Terrible Reign, Bottom the Weaver in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Macduff in Macbeth, Jaques in As You Like It, Feste in Twelfth Night and many others. He also serves as one of the stage directors for the BJU Opera Association directing such productions as Aida, Samson et Dalila, Andrea Chenier, Mefistofele, L’Elisir d’Amore, Rigoletto, and Simeon.