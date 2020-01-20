Education

Dick Brooks Honda Aids Greer Residents Through NGU Scholarship

Obtaining a college degree just got a little easier for Greer residents, thanks to Dick Brooks Honda.

A long-standing relationship between Dick Brooks Honda and North Greenville University is resulting in expanded opportunities for Greer residents seeking college degrees. The university and the Greer automobile dealer announced the new Dick Brooks Honda Greer Community Endowed Scholarship on December 19.

Benefitting students from the Greer community, the fund will provide eight annual scholarships, split evenly between students at NGU’s Tigerville campus and the university’s growing Tim Brashier Campus in Greer.

“We are pleased to announce this new scholarship and delighted that it demonstrates Dick Brooks Honda’s ongoing commitment to local residents,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “Our success as a Christ-centered university is tied to strong local relationships. Our friends at Dick Brooks Honda epitomize that kind of relationship.”

Dick Brooks Honda Greer Community Scholarships will be awarded from the fund starting with the Fall 2020 semester, according to the university. A full slate of eight $1,600 scholarships will be awarded beginning with the Fall 2021 semester.

“Our dealership is proud to be part of the Greer community, and we are proud of our relationship with North Greenville University,” said Bill Jackson, owner of Dick Brooks Honda. “NGU offers a distinctive kind of private higher education, with a Christ-honoring focus. We know the university will equip our scholarship recipients to be outstanding leaders in their careers.”

The scholarship gift fulfills a pledge made several years ago, redirecting the funds from a building project to the support of student scholarships, including those for the Tim Brashier Campus at Greer, which opened in 2017.

“We want to invest in the lives of college students because we believe that is a way to invest in the future,” Jackson said. “This scholarship serves that purpose. We will see the results in our local community.”

Greer community residents interested in the scholarship are welcome to apply. Visit NGU.edu/dickbrooks.

NGU’s Tigerville campus, which opened in 1892, provides bachelor’s level programs in a residential setting. The Tim Brashier Campus, at 405 Lancaster Avenue in Greer, offers master’s and doctoral level programs in business, Christian ministry, education and music education, as well as a Physician’s Assistant degree program. The Greer location also is home for NGU’s online and certificate programs.