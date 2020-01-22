Education

BJU Students Volunteer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Bob Jones University students, faculty and staff will participate in the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Monday, Jan. 20, by partnering with Upstate organizations in need of volunteer help.

“My desire for the day of service is for our students to be a blessing by assisting a number of organizations in our community,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “Each year, they discover the reward of giving back. We trust this effort will inspire them to look for ongoing outreach opportunities.”

Pettit encourages the University family to join him in serving. This year’s goal is to have at least 300 BJU students, faculty and staff serving the greater Greenville community. Last year, students provided more than 850 hours of service on MLK Day.

Students will be serving at 11 different locations across Greenville County including the Greenville County Juvenile Detention Center, Greenville Rescue Mission, Greer Relief, Griggs Memorial Baptist Church, Home Works of America, the Phillis Wheatley Center, Meals on Wheels, Miracle Hill Overcomers Center, Miracle Hill Children’s Home, Miracle Hill Boys Shelter and Shepherd’s Gate.