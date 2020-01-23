Education

BJU to Host 48th Annual Invitational Basketball Tournament

Bob Jones University will host 18 teams from around the country to compete in the 48th Annual BJU Bruins High School Invitational Basketball Tournament Jan. 21-23 in the Davis Field House.

The tournament will feature nine men’s teams and nine women’s teams from Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia. Over 250 student athletes will compete during the three-day tournament.

This year’s tournament will feature Bob Jones Academy (Greenville), Cross Pointe Christian School (Indianapolis, Ind.), Grace Christian School (Huntington, W. Va.), Hillsborough Baptist School (Seffner, Fla.), Indiana Christian Academy (Anderson, Ind.), Lebanon Christian Academy (Lebanon, Pa.), New Manna Christian School (Marion, N.C.) and Tabernacle Christian School (Gardendale, Ala.).

In honor of longtime BJU coach Don Ward, the BJU Bruins will present the Don C. Ward Sportsmanship Award to two of the teams. Coach Ward served at the University for over 20 years. He was involved with planning and running invitational high school tournaments at BJU as well as teaching a course in Health Science and managing the intramural program. Coach Ward passed away in November 2016 after an 8-month battle with cancer.

“For almost 50 years, BJU has invited talented young athletes from around the country to this event. We look forward to another exciting competition and welcoming the players and their fans to our campus,” said BJU Bruins Athletics Director Dr. Neal Ring.

For more information about the tournament schedule, visit www.bjubruins.com.