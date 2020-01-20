Education

BJU Invites Community to Pro-life Events

In honor of National Sanctity of Human Life Day Jan. 22, Bob Jones University will host several pro-life events next week—a presentation by Paul Isaacs, president of Save the Storks; a Save the Storks Bus tour opportunity and a screening of pro-life movie Unplanned.

Paul Isaacs, a 1993 BJU graduate, coordinates Save the Storks’ nationwide effort to support pregnancy resource centers as they assist expectant mothers. The organization helps centers by dispatching Storks mobile medical units (buses), providing training and offering consulting services. Isaacs will speak about the group’s mission and vision on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

After Isaacs spoke on campus last year, the student body asked the University to utilize this year’s Bible Conference fundraiser offering to purchase and outfit a Stork Bus. After meeting with representatives of Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanburg, who would be partnering with Save the Storks to operate the vehicle, the plan was finalized to make Save the Storks the recipient of this year’s Bible Conference offering. Volunteers will be on hand to give tours of a Stork Bus from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of Rodeheaver Auditorium on Jan. 22.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, the public is invited to attend a free screening of the pro-life movie Unplanned at 7 p.m. in Stratton Hall. The film is based on the true story of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson’s journey from working in the abortion industry to becoming a leading advocate for the pro-life movement. Counselors from the Carolina Pregnancy Center will be on hand to talk to viewers following the screening.

“As we approach the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, it is important to recognize the millions of lives lost since the landmark 1973 decision. We believe in the sanctity of life from conception and want to do all we can to raise awareness for organizations that provide resources to support expectant mothers and their families,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “The community is encouraged to attend the presentation, visit the Stork bus and attend the film screening to learn more about this important issue.”