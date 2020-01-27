Education

Bob Jones University Presents Pirates of Penzance

The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players will perform Pirates of Penzance Feb. 4 and 6, at 7:30 p.m. in Rodeheaver Auditorium on the BJU campus. Since its premiere in 1879, the Gilbert & Sullivan production has enjoyed widespread audience and critical acclaim.

“New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players (NYGASP) is thrilled to continue its creative partnership with Bob Jones University, returning for the fourth time in the past decade,” said executive director David Wannen. “NYGASP loves the chance to share the joy of Gilbert and Sullivan with the Bob Jones community and can’t wait to bring Penzance to Greenville this February! “

The popular comic opera recounts the story of Frederic, a young man apprenticed to a band of pirates, and Mabel’s, the daughter of Major General Stanley, quest to gain Frederic’s freedom and marry. A chorus composed of pirates, policemen and Victorian maidens accompanied by a full orchestra provides a rich backdrop to the engaging and humorous tale.

“We are thrilled that the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players are returning to BJU for their hilarious production of Pirates of Penzance,” said Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of BJU’s School of Fine Arts and Communication. “NYGASP is America’s leading professional Gilbert & Sullivan repertory ensemble; the audience is guaranteed a unique and fun-filled evening of music.”

Tickets can be purchased online at bju.edu/events/fine-arts/ or by calling the BJU Programs and Productions box office at (864) 770-1372 Monday – Friday, 12-5 p.m.