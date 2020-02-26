Education

BJU to Host CoRE Conference

Bob Jones University will host its annual CoRE (Connect. Renew. Equip.) Conference Mar. 9-10 on the BJU campus. This year’s theme, “New Life: Hope and Help for an Addicted World,” will empower both ministry leaders and laypeople to address the needs of those who are grappling with destructive behaviors.

Speakers for the conference include Dr. Mark Shaw, founder of the Addiction Connection; Dr. John Street, professor at The Master’s University and Seminary; Julie Lowe, faculty member at Christian Counseling & Educational Foundation; Steve Pettit, BJU president; Dr. Sam Horn, BJU executive vice president for enrollment and ministerial advancement; BJU Seminary professors Dr. Jim Berg and Dr. Greg Mazak; and BJU professor Dr. Steve Cruice.

Dr. Sam Horn will preach the opening plenary session Monday, Mar. 9, at 9 a.m. Throughout the conference, a book and ministry connection opportunity will be available in the Davis Room of the dining common.

“Each year BJU Seminary’s CoRE Conference presents topics that equip the church to fulfill the Great Commission. Sadly, addiction is on the rise in our culture and in our communities,” said Horn. “God’s Word has the answers, and we are excited to be hearing from highly qualified and experienced counselors who can help us give hope through the Gospel and point the way forward.”

Registration details and the schedule of events are available at core.bju.edu.