BJU Presents the Canadian Brass

Bob Jones University presents the Canadian Brass Tuesday, Mar. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. The group previously performed at BJU in 1997 and 2013.

Composed of the country’s finest brass players, the Canadian Brass is known for its member’s proficiency on a wide range of instruments that allow them to play a program ranging from classical favorites to new arrangements. Superb blend, refined sound, and exceptional musicianship are qualities that make listening to the Canadian Brass a memorable experience. The group has performed in over 60 countries and is currently celebrating its 50th year.

“We are very pleased to be a part of the Canadian Brass’s 50th Anniversary Tour,” said Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of BJU’s School of Fine Arts and Communication. “Our audience is in store for a wonderful evening of music from this world-renowned brass ensemble.”

Tickets can be purchased online at bju.edu/events/fine-arts/ or by calling the BJU Programs and Productions box office at (864) 770-1372 Monday – Friday, 12-5 p.m.