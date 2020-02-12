Education

BJU to Host Fourth Annual Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast

Bob Jones University will host the fourth annual Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast Thursday, March 12, to honor the memory of Officer Allen Jacobs and recognize law enforcement professionals across Greenville County. The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. in the Davis Room of the Dixon-McKenzie Dining Common on the BJU campus.

Walt Wilkins, 13th Circuit Solicitor, will deliver the keynote address. During the breakfast, the Allen Jacobs Award of Valor, Public Safety Employee of the Year, Award of Merit, and the Distinguished Achievement Award will be presented.

“Each year, the Upstate comes together to support this commemorative event. The law enforcement community selflessly serves us all year long,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “This breakfast is a way of thanking them and acknowledging their sacrifice.”

The breakfast is provided free of charge to law enforcement personnel. Business and community leaders across the Upstate are encouraged to attend and sponsor the event.

Proceeds from the breakfast benefit the Allen Jacobs Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was created at the request of the Jacobs family, to assist BJU students majoring in criminal justice. Since 2016, over $90,000 has been raised for the scholarship fund.