Education

NGU Athletics to Host Annual ‘Pink Week’

NGU Athletics to Host Annual ‘Pink Week’ Feb. 11-15.

North Greenville University Athletics is joining the nationwide effort to defeat cancer by participating in “Pink Week.”

North Greenville men’s volleyball team will begin the week-long campaign when they welcome King University on Tues., Feb. 11 in Hayes Gymnasium starting at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to support the cause. On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the softball team will play a double-header against Lincoln Memorial University beginning at 2 p.m.

Baseball will host a double-header with Kentucky Wesleyan College with first pitch at 2 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14. To round up the week, the basketball teams will take on Barton College on Sat. Feb. 15. The women’s game will begin at 2 p.m. and the men’s contest will tip-off following the ladies' game.

Donation buckets will be at each event. All proceeds received are being gifted to the Greenville Cancer Society. Admission to each event is $5. If cancer survivors would like to attend any of these contests, contact Zach Epting at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and you will be admitted free and recognized during the game.

Please join NGU athletics for these special events to celebrate those who have battled with cancer and those still in the everyday fight.