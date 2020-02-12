Education

The Master’s University and Seminary Appoints Dr. Sam Horn President

The Board of Directors of The Master’s University and Seminary in Santa Clarita, California, today voted to name Dr. Sam Horn their 9th president, succeeding Dr. John Stead, effective in May or June 2020. Dr. Horn is the executive vice president for enrollment and ministerial advancement at Bob Jones University.

“It is an honor for any higher education institution to have a current vice president become president of another university,” says BJU President Steve Pettit. “Both Dr. Horn and Bob Jones University are greatly honored today by Dr. Horn’s presidential appointment.”

The Master’s University and Seminary is a non-denominational, conservative Christian liberal arts university and seminary with an enrollment of approximately 2,000, including seminary, graduate, undergraduate and online students.

Prior to Dr. Stead, well-known preacher and author Dr. John MacArthur led The Master’s University and Seminary, serving as president from 1984 to 2018.

Dr. Horn holds a both a BA and MA in Bible and a PhD in New Testament Interpretation from Bob Jones University and completed a DMin in expository preaching at The Master’s Seminary in 2007.

In his six years as executive vice president at Bob Jones University, Horn grew his areas of influence including the undergraduate Bible and Seminary programs as well as the overall BJU enrollment. He authored core foundational documents detailing BJU’s position on current theological issues. As a preacher and teacher, he spoke regularly in chapel services, taught core classes and preached nearly every weekend in churches around the country.

Prior to joining the BJU administration, Horn served as a faculty member in BJU’s School of Religion and as the director of BJU’s Office of Extended Education. From 1996 to 2002, he served in various academic and administrative positions at Northland International University. In 2004 he became senior pastor of Brookside Baptist Church in Brookfield, Wisconsin, and in 2011 accepted the presidency of Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Horn participated on the founding teams of both Universidad Cristiana de Las Americas in Monterrey, Mexico, and Central Africa Baptist College in Zambia, Africa. He is a member of the boards of CABC in Zambia and Gospel Fellowship Association in Greenville, South Carolina, and the advisory board for Worldwide Tentmakers International.

“BJU will pray for the success of Dr. Horn and The Master’s University & Seminary,” says BJU President Pettit, “as they seek to equip students for a life of enduring commitment to Christ, biblical fidelity, moral integrity, intellectual growth and lasting contribution to the Kingdom of God worldwide.”