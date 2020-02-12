Education

Utah State University Group Attempts to Block Christian and Atheist Discussion on Campus

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Ratio Christi Campus Apologetics Alliance's Weber State chapter today received word that a student organization is protesting the chapter's upcoming event A Christian and an Atheist Unite Against the Death of Intellectual Diversity at the University. The event, a bilateral discussion between atheist and Christian professors, is being held at neighboring Utah State University and is part of a four-stop tour. The group, calling themselves the USU Anti-Racist Solidarity Group, have written a letter to Utah State claiming that they, "do not feel safe," and, "do not condone it taking place at our university."

The event (https://www.facebook.com/events/173712503886371/) features Dr. Corey Miller, author, former professor, and President/CEO of Ratio Christi, and Dr. Peter Boghossian, professor and author. Miller and Boghossian, a Christian and an atheist, respectively, were invited to discuss free speech on the college campus.

The protesters focused on Boghossian saying, "While he is an established scholar and university professor, he actively rallies against cultural relativism and social justice..." The group claims the event will, "undermine the work... student leadership groups and administrative bodies do everyday to promote diversity, inclusion, and safety..."

Miller responded, "This is exactly what America is against: Stalinist rhetoric endeavoring to silence the one kind of diversity on university campuses that matters most, viewpoint diversity. They don't even want free thought. We invite the spotlight on our event. Truth presented peaceably has nothing to fear. Stifling free speech, on the other hand, is a threat to our whole civilization and is the reason why Christian and atheist will here unite."

Utah State University is the first of four university stops for the pair. University officials were unavailable for comment. An interview with the event sponsors is available (https://ratiochristi.org/blog/uniting-with-an-atheist-to-defend-the-university/).

