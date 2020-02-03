Education

BJU to Host Annual Bible Conference

Bob Jones University will host its annual Bible Conference Feb. 18-21 on the BJU campus. This year’s theme, “The God of All Comfort,” will explore aspects of God’s unchanging character and the comfort that can be found in Him.

BJU President Steve Pettit will preach the opening Bible Conference service Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. Other Bible Conference services will be held Wednesday through Friday at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily. On Thursday afternoon, participants may select from several workshops led by conference speakers along with Carol Anne Clemons from Coffey Ministries.

“We look forward to Bible Conference each year. It provides a great opportunity for our University family to hear challenging messages, inspirational music and reconnect with alumni,” said Pettit. “We invite the community to join us for this refreshing time as we delve into the truths of God’s Word.”

Speakers include Morris Gleiser of Revival Ministries in Fate, Texas; Dr. Marty Herron, executive vice president of Faith Baptist Bible College in Ankeny, Iowa; Dr. Bob Jones III, BJU Chancellor; Steve Pettit, BJU President; and Cary Schmidt, senior pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Newington, Connecticut.

This year’s Bible Conference offering will support Save the Storks—a pro-life organization that supports crisis pregnancy centers as they assist expectant mothers through pregnancy and the birth of their child.

All Bible conference events are free and open to the public. The full schedule is available at registration is available at bibleconference.bju.edu.