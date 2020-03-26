Education

Bob Jones University To Postpone 2020 Commencement

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced that the 2020 Commencement Exercises scheduled on Friday, May 8, will be postponed.

“As each day passes by, it has become increasingly evident that we will not be able to hold commencement on May 8,” Pettit said. “It is our desire to commemorate the amazing achievements of the BJU Class of 2020, and we look forward to welcoming them back to campus and scheduling a time to celebrate their accomplishments later this summer.”

As previously announced, BJU will deliver all classes online for the remainder of the spring semester, beginning Monday, March 30 at the conclusion of spring break.