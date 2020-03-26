Education

North Greenville University Initiates COVID-19 15-Day Operation Plan

North Greenville University COVID-19 Response Team and senior leadership implement a 15-day modified operation plan effective Wednesday, March 18.

Tigerville, SC – The North Greenville University (NGU) COVID-19 Response Team, in cooperation with senior leadership, implemented a 15-day modified operation plan effective Wednesday, March 18. This plan aligns with the White House 15-day plan released yesterday.

NGU’s mission has always been to graduate transformational leaders for church and society. The University desires to demonstrate the same leadership to its community in this time of crisis and uncertainty being a model for graduates to follow.

In an update sent to the NGU community this afternoon, all in-person events and activities are cancelled through March 31, and no social gatherings larger than 10 people will be permitted. Residence halls will remain open; however, students remaining on campus have been asked to sign-in with the Office of Resident Life.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the dining hall will remain open with limited menu options and social distance seating. Papa Johns will be available for drive-thru only, and the NGU General Store will operate with reduced hours. Chick-fil-A and Einstein Bros. Bagels will be closed. NGU’s clinic will remain open as scheduled.

NGU is empathetic to employment concerns and is committed to keeping as many members of the community working as possible. The plan also states that March 19-31, the Tigerville Campus will remain operational and staffed as needed but will be closed to all outside visitors. The Greer Campus will be closed after March 18. All staff will return to work on Wednesday, April 1.

All NGU in-person classes will begin online instruction on Monday, March 23, as previously announced. The University intends to resume in-person instruction beginning Monday, April 6, pending the status of the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 Response Team will continue monitoring conditions from national, state, and local authorities, and will update or amend its plan as additional information is received.

“This crisis is not a surprise to God,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., in a video message to the community. “He has prepared us for this event, and we look forward to seeing His future for this special place on the other side of this emergency.”

NGU will continue to post updates and any changes to operations through NGU.edu/covid-19.