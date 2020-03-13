Education

Bob Jones University to Move to Online Instruction for Current Semester

To protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced today that BJU students will finish the Spring 2020 semester online.

University students will attend classes in-person through Friday, March 13, and classes will be suspended next week to provide time for faculty to prepare to teach classes online. Students will participate in spring break and then finish the remaining six weeks of the semester online.

“Our primary objective is to have our students successfully complete their current academic semester,” Pettit said. “To best protect against a coronavirus outbreak on campus, we believe it is best to have our students return to their homes and complete the current semester online.”

As part of the University’s response to coronavirus, President Pettit named a task force comprised of executives, academic leadership and student life staff to make recommendations to safely and successfully complete the academic semester. As part of their work, they reviewed the actions of colleges and universities across the nation and consulted with several South Carolina based colleges and universities. Members of the task force consulted with personnel from Prisma Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Further Information will be posted on the University website as it becomes available. BJU is working with specific groups of students, particularly international students, who may have to remain in residence at BJU while completing their semester online. Additionally, nursing seniors and education seniors will remain in residence as they complete their clinicals and student teaching responsibilities.

Student trips to China and South Korea have been cancelled for this summer. Other mission trips, as well as study abroad, are being reviewed and decisions will be announced in coming weeks. Events scheduled on the campus beginning March 16 until May 1 have been cancelled. Decisions regarding events in May, including Commencement, and during the summer will be also be made in the next few weeks.