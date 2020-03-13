Education

BJU Graphic Design Students Win American Advertising Federation Awards

Seven Bob Jones University graphic design students received awards from the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Greenville chapter at the annual AAF Gala Saturday, Feb. 29.

The American Advertising Awards Competition is a three-tiered national competition conducted annually by the American Advertising Federation. The competition is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition for both professional and student creative excellence.

BJU students receiving AAF awards include:

Abby Marasigan—(Greer, South Carolina) Gold Award, Package Design

Karl Tremper—(Warren, Michigan) Silver Award, Outdoor & Transit Advertising Campaign

Amanda Brown—(Greenville, South Carolina) Silver Award, Magazine Design

Maddy Klass—(Greenville, South Carolina) Silver Award, Cover Design

Lindsey Bott—(Brevard, North Carolina) Silver Award, Cover Design

Kelly Vervaet—(Greenville, South Carolina) Silver Award, Magazine Advertising

Laura Mattison Davis—(Greer, South Carolina) Silver Award, Integrated Brand Identity Campaign

“It’s encouraging to see our students consistently recognized for excellent work by professionals in the field they are seeking to enter,” said Jay Bopp, chair of BJU’s Division of Art and Design. “We count it a privilege to work with such talented and dedicated students, and their success in school and beyond provide confirmation that we’re on the right track.”