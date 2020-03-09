Education

BJU Cinema Students Win Awards in National Film Competition

Eight Bob Jones University cinema students were recently recognized at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) 2020 Christian Media Convention Feb. 26 in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the sixth time BJU students have entered the competition. They have won awards in the film category every year.

NRB presents awards to undergraduate or graduate student Intercollegiate National Religious Broadcasters (iNRB) members for outstanding examples of radio, television, and film productions. The annual convention allows students to network with professionals in their fields and participate in workshops related to Christian media.

Students submitted films to the committee in October. These BJU students received awards in the short film category: senior Bradley Hamilton of Moorestown, N.J. (1st place), graduate Nathaniel Wolfe of Milan, Pa. (2nd place) and graduate Chris Boshinski of Greenville (3rd place). Graduates J.D. Surrett of Clayton, N.C., and Becky Lloyd of Moore, S.C., won first place in the Music Video and PSA/Commercial/Promo categories respectively. BJU students swept the documentary category: graduate Jamie Gelzleichter of Easley, S.C. (1st place), senior Ian Nichols of Greenville (2nd place) and graduate Ethan Reagan of Columbus, Ohio (3rd place).

All eight projects entered placed in their division. First place winners received a trophy, certificate, paid registration for the NRB Convention and a monetary award. Second and third place winners received certificates.

“Our students do excellent film work and it’s gratifying to see their efforts recognized, especially from a quality media organization like NRB,” said Sharyn Robertson, cinema department head.