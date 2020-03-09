Education

BJU Presents Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte

Bob Jones University will present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s comic opera Cosi fan tutte March 13-14, at 7:30 p.m. in Rodeheaver Auditorium. This adaptation will be set in the 1950s and sung in English.

Cosi fan tutte, which premiered in 1790, explores the relationship complications that result from deceit and trickery. Military officers, Ferrando and Guglielmo, seek to test their fiancées’ faithfulness by pretending to leave for war and then, while in disguise, convincing them to fall for “new” suitors. Hilarity ensues as the men’s hijinks combined with a supporting cast of companions culminates in a double wedding.

This opera, a joint effort of BJU’s theatre, art and music departments, will feature an all-student cast. Under the direction of Mr. Jeff Stegall, Dr. Michael Moore and Dr. Shellie Beeman, students have contributed to every aspect of the production. Although this is the first time in decades an opera by Mozart has been performed at BJU, Cosi has provided a challenging but rewarding opportunity for student performers.

“I love the collaborative and interdisciplinary nature of this project,” said Dr. Michael Moore, BJU’s Division of Music chair. “From constructing set pieces to marketing and bringing the music to life, we have students across all the arts disciplines and more working and growing together. It’s a very exciting experience for everyone involved, and the audience is in for a treat.”

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the BJU Programs and Productions box office at (864) 770-1372 Monday – Friday, 12-5 p.m.