Education

BJU School of Fine Arts and Communications Offers Resources for Online Learning

To support schools impacted by the novel coronavirus closures, the Bob Jones University School of Fine Arts and Communication is offering free online resources to schools, educators and parents. The resources are available through the BJU website, www.bju.edu.

BJU has released materials that theatre and English teachers can utilize in their virtual classroom. For 90 years, BJU’s national award-winning Classic Players has produced top-quality theatrical productions of some of literature’s finest works by authors such as William Shakespeare, Charles Dickens, Jane Austen and Edmond Rostand. Dozens of recorded performances are available in the Concert, Opera and Drama archive.

Additionally, Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of the BJU School of Fine Arts and Communication, is conducting Zoom lectures for high school students on character research development, the production design process and Shakespeare. Lawson also gives virtual tours of the Journalism and Mass Communication (JMC) department, Performance Hall and Rodeheaver Auditorium during Virtual College Up Close sessions. The recorded tour is currently being used by Christian schools as a technical theatre unit for their students.

The BJU Theatre department recently launched a podcast titled, “Exits and Entrances” featuring a discussion with faculty members, Dr. Erin Naler and Ron Pyle, about what theatre majors learn during the course of their studies.

“As soon as the COVID-19 pandemic altered everyone's way of life, BJU's School of Fine Arts & Communication jumped into action to assist Christian schools and homeschools needing arts-related content for homebound education,” said Lawson. “We're thrilled that we could partner with teachers, students and parents to assist them during this unprecedented time.”