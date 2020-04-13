Education

ACSI Increasing Advocacy Presence in D.C.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Association of Christian Schools is pleased to announce the appointment of Philip Scott as the ministry's new Senior Counsel for Policy & Advocacy in Washington, D.C.

Scott will provide legal, policy support and leadership to ACSI's work protecting and expanding Christian education, school choice and religious liberties across the United States by using legal and community organizing expertise in furtherance of the movement and travelling around the country.

"As part of our current strategic planning process we are placing a high priority on expanding our Legal Legislative Department," said ACSI President Dr. Larry Taylor. "Due to increased demands stemming from the current COVID-19 situation and a sharp rise in requests for critical Legal Legislative assistance from our members, we have accelerated this planned move. Serving our schools is a top priority, and D.C. is the primary epicenter to provide that support," Taylor added.

Scott has been with the ACSI Legal Legislative Department since 2011. He most recently served as In-House Counsel, where he oversaw the legal concerns of the Association, as well as working externally with member schools on legal, HR and risk management needs. He is also responsible for the Association's tax credit parental choice programs for K-12 students currently operating in six states.

In this new role, he will return to familiar surroundings to serve as a legal and policy consultant on issues related to state advocacy networks. Serving as the primary liaison between the Association and ACSI-created state advocacy networks, he will work to identify and build an effort of school-led advocacy groups to champion on the state level for issues impacting faith-based education. He will continue to serve as Executive Director of the Children's Education Fund and will work closely with the ACSI Legal Legislative team to help meet demands in Washington, D.C., in coordination with the ACSI Director of Government Affairs.

"Philip has the right skillset to represent ACSI in strategic national and state level conversations," said ACSI Chief of Staff Tom Cathey. "In this new role he will effectively cultivate strategic relationships with groups and individuals on national and state levels to positively impact Christian education," he added.

Scott's background is a blend of education, religion, and law. As a teacher, he taught middle and high school students U.S. Government and Civics in Christian schools. He is also a lecturer in undergraduate and graduate programs teaching on ethics, nonprofit law and education law.

He holds two degrees from Liberty University, an undergraduate degree in Education and a Juris Doctorate degree from Liberty University School of Law. He has also studied theology and law at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and is a member of the Colorado Bar Association. He is a Senior Certified Professional in Human Resources with the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM).

He is the author or more than 30 articles on legal and HR matters specifically as they relate to religious private schools and is the associate editor of the ACSI Legal Legislative Update.

ABOUT ACSI:

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., ACSI exists to strengthen Christian schools and equip Christian educators worldwide as they prepare students academically and inspire them to become devoted followers of Jesus Christ. ACSI advances excellence in Christian schools by enhancing the professional and personal development of Christian educators and providing vital support functions for Christian schools by offering multiple services including teacher and administrator certification, school accreditation, legal/legislative assistance, and curriculum publishing. Serving more than 25,000 schools in 108 countries, ACSI helps more than 5.5 million students worldwide connect to Christian education. For more information on the ministry, visit www.ACSI.org or follow on Twitter at @ACSIUSA.

