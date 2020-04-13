Education

BJU Launches Virtual Visits

In light of COVID-19 travel restrictions, Bob Jones University is offering both virtual visits and virtual College Up Close opportunities for individuals interested in exploring the campus and connecting with current students and faculty members.

“We knew we needed to find a way to continue providing prospective students the opportunity to see and experience life at BJU,” said Andrew Carter, University Host. “I believe these virtual experiences will help prospects in their college decision process as they connect with BJU students, admission counselors, and faculty in their areas of interest.”

Virtual visits allow participants to experience a live tour of the campus with a student ambassador, speak with students and faculty and ask questions through the live chat feature. Registrants can meet with a BJU admission counselor and specific faculty members in their field of interest. Visits are conducted via the Zoom platform and are available Monday - Friday on the hour from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EDT.

College Up Close (CUC) events are typically conducted several weeks each semester. Prospective students and their families visit the campus and follow a tailored schedule that includes group activities and specific one-on-one sessions with faculty. In light of social distancing guidelines and travel restrictions, virtual CUC is now being offered online through Zoom. High school students who attend and meet with both admission and faculty could win a $1,000 BJU scholarship.

Approximately 150 attendees from 29 states and 21 countries participated in the first virtual CUC on April 3. Among the BJU student body, 49 states and 46 countries are represented.

Attendees were able to experience eight live Academic Showcase Sessions led by faculty, a Career & Major Connection Workshop, a Student Ambassador Q & A panel, a campus tour and individual meetings with admission counselors and faculty members by request. Over 60 faculty members participated in the sessions. Prospective students and their parents appreciated the flexible timeline of the event and instant feedback to their inquiries.

The next virtual CUC event will be held on April 22. Interested individuals can find more information here on the BJU website.