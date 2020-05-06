Education

Bob Jones Academy to Hold Drive-Through Graduation Ceremony

In lieu of a traditional graduation ceremony, Bob Jones Academy will hold a drive-through graduation Thursday, May 14, at 2 p.m. in front of the main Academy building.

Due to social distancing guidelines, graduates will participate in a unique processional while remaining in their vehicles.

A task force including parents, students and Academy leadership is developing details of the innovative sendoff in an effort to celebrate the senior class. The event will be livestreamed on the school’s Facebook page.

“This graduating class has missed many of their senior year milestones including the much beloved Junior-Senior Banquet,” said Dr. Dan Nelson, BJA administrator. “I trust they will enjoy this unforgettable celebration and know that the faculty and staff love them and wish God’s blessings upon them as they enter the next chapter of their lives.”

Seniors hope to have a summer social to be held in the Quadrangle should social distancing restrictions be lifted. This year marks the 93rd graduating class.

Founded in 1927, Bob Jones Academy is an independent Christian school in Greenville, South Carolina, serving students in preschool through grade 12.