Pettit to Deliver State of the University Address

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit will deliver a “State of the University” address on Friday, May 8, at 2 p.m. via webcast at www.bju.edu/live.

The timing of the president’s address coincides with what would have been the 2020 Commencement Exercises for the current academic year. Pettit is encouraging University friends, students, faculty and staff to view the virtual address.

“This year has brought many challenges—but also many opportunities for us as believers,” said Pettit, “While I’ve deeply missed our students—and especially our seniors—I’m thankful we can gather together virtually to hear what God is doing here at Bob Jones University.”

During the address, Pettit will share plans for in-person commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 as well as update the University community on the developing plans to welcome the Class of 2024 and our returning students to campus in August.

In addition to Pettit’s address, the webcast will feature a tour of the recently renovated School of Health Professions, guided by Dr. Pettit, as well as the premiere performance of the BJU Virtual Choir and Orchestra.