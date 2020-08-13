Education

Through NGU, HS Juniors and Seniors can Take College Classes Virtually from Anywhere

Tigerville, SC -- North Greenville University (NGU) is expanding access to its dual enrollment courses for high school juniors and seniors to online instruction in addition to its in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester and beyond. NGU’s Dual Enrollment Program offers students the opportunity to earn college credit hours in a Christ-centered learning environment to prepare them for their next step in life.

“Families left influx caused by the pandemic are turning to alternative ways to accomplish their educational goals,” said Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing, and Communications Michael J. White. “Our affordable and convenient online program gives students a solution that check-the-box for high school requirements and fast tracks them in attaining their college degree.”

With costs set at $100 per credit, families can significantly lower the cost of going to college and allow students to get ahead by earning college credits that will count towards their future major, enjoy learning from a Christian perspective, and satisfy high school graduation requirements at the same time.

NGU will provide courses that work around busy high schooler lives with asynchronous learning in English Composition and Rhetoric, General Psychology, and College Algebra. For Spring 2021, NGU will offer classes in English Composition and Rhetoric, General Psychology, Spanish l, and Oral Communication.

Fall classes begin Thursday, August 20, and run for eight weeks. Interested juniors and seniors with a 3.0 GPA or higher are eligible to enroll. You may apply online and complete the Dual Enrollment Permission Form to be signed by a high school guidance counselor or home school administrator. The form, along with a high school transcript may be mailed to NGU’s Office of Admissions, PO Box 1892, Tigerville, SC, 29688.

“North Greenville has pioneered remote learning and developed an exceptional platform for instruction and student engagement,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “That experience puts us in a unique position to help students continue to learn and develop transformational leaders for church and society, even during these uncertain times.”

Dual credit is transcripted by NGU as full college credit, transferable to other colleges and universities according to their institutional policies for accepting such credit.

For more information, visit NGU.edu/dual-enrollment.php or contact NGU’s dual enrollment coordinator by calling 864-523-7179 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .