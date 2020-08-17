Education

BJU Celebrates School of Health Professions Grand Opening

(L-R) Greenville Mayor Knox White, BJU President Steve Pettit, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, BJU School of Health Professions Dean Dr. Jessica Minor and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham cut the ribbon to officially open the new facility for the School of Health Professions. PC: Derek Eckenroth/BJU

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit was joined by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Greenville Mayor Knox White and several other elected officials and guests for the grand opening of BJU’s new facility for the School of Health Professions.

During the program, Dr. Gary Weier, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at BJU, Dr. Jessica Minor, dean of the BJU School of Health Professions, Pettit, McMaster, and Graham spoke. Pettit, McMaster and Graham joined Greenville Mayor Knox White and Minor in cutting the ribbon and officially opening the facility.

The $5.75 million project on the first floor of the Mack Building houses the school, which is now the second largest school at BJU, and brings together students from ten academic programs and eight concentrations into a single collaborative environment.

“BJU’s mission includes helping our students gain a burden for meeting the needs of others. Faculty and students of the School of Health Professions fulfill that mission every day by following Christ’s example of compassionately caring for those with physical needs as a first step to meeting their spiritual needs,” said Pettit. “This new facility will enable many more students to receive the top-notch education that BJU is known for in the Upstate and around the world.”

In addition to the federal, state and local officials present, representatives from Prisma Health and Bon Secours St. Francis were in attendance. These healthcare organizations are instrumental in assisting BJU in educating our health professions students—and hiring them after graduation.

BJU students are highly sought after by hospitals in the Upstate—and around the world.

97% of our nursing majors pass the NCLEX (capstone exam)

Our graduates have been admitted to 80 medical schools in 30 states and five other countries.

For the past two years, our premed majors have averaged in the 90% percentile and some in the 95 th and 98 th percentile on the MCAT (capstone exam)

and 98 percentile on the MCAT (capstone exam) 80-100% of our premed graduates are accepted to medical or dental school within one year of graduation—compared to the national average of 41%.

Following the ribbon cutting, tours of the facility were provided for guests and were led by SHP faculty, alumni and students.

The renovated space for SHP will open to in-person classes Tuesday, Aug. 18, as BJU opens its 2020/2021 academic year.