BJU Holds Army/Air Force ROTC Contracting Ceremony

On the nineteenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Bob Jones University held an Army/Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) contracting ceremony Friday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

Launched in 2018, crosstown partnerships with Furman University (Army) and Clemson University (Air Force) allow BJU students to participate in their respective battalions. Cadets under contract receive financial scholarships, a book stipend and a monthly expense stipend.

The program featured seven Army cadets including sophomore Curtis Batchelor, of Loganville, Georgia; junior Daniel Beam of Lexington, S.C.; sophomore Jonathan Bullock of Madison, Ala.; junior Douglas Hammond of Anderson, S.C.; junior ShyAnne Jones of Russell, Mass.; junior William Moyer of Conway, S.C.; junior Andrew Taylor of Elverson, Penn.; and one Air Force cadet, junior Elizabeth Pratt of Greenwood Village, Colo.; officially receiving their contracts. Commander Al Carper (ret.), BJU faculty, Lt. Colonel Chris Manganaro (Furman University ROTC) and Captain Joe Blanton (Clemson University ROTC) presided over the presentations.

This special event included the presentation of scholarships and a contracting ceremony.

For more information about BJU’s ROTC program, click here.