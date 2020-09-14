Education

Miles Coleman to Deliver Constitution Day Lecture

Attorney Miles Coleman, a partner in the Greenville office of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP, will deliver a Constitution Day lecture Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. in Levinson Hall on the Bob Jones University campus.

Coleman earned a BA in rhetoric and public address from BJU in 2005 and a JD from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2009. While at USC, Coleman served on the editorial staff of the South Carolina Law Review, editor of the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy’s Symposium 2008 Issue and president of both the Christian Legal Society and the Federalist Society.

Coleman is a 2015 graduate of Leadership South Carolina and has been recognized as a Fellow by the Blackstone Legal Fellowship in 2007 and served on its staff in 2009. Prior to being named a partner in Greenville, Coleman was an associate in the Columbia, South Carolina, office of Nelson Mullins for seven years.

He currently serves as the Chairman of the South Carolina Lawyers’ Chapter of the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy and as a member of the South Carolina Advisory Commission to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. He has been honored by Best Lawyers in America – Commercial Litigation (2020) and as a Rising Star by South Carolina Super Lawyers in 2019.

“We are always pleased when our accomplished alumni come back to campus to speak to the student body,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “Miles’ work with the Blackstone Legal Fellowship, as well as his expertise in First Amendment law, qualifies him well to speak at the University’s 2020 commemoration of Constitution Day.”