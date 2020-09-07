Education

Bob Jones University to Commemorate 9/11

On the nineteenth anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Bob Jones University will commemorate the 2,977 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, with a display of American flags at the front of campus.

In addition, a replica of the World Trade Center Cross, one of the most recognizable symbols found in the wreckage of Ground Zero, will be featured at the Wade Hampton entrance. The original steel girder, a 17-foot long crossbeam, became a source of hope to many in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. It is currently on display in the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.

“As we near the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, our minds are once again confronted by the horrors of that day and the countless ways our lives were forever altered in the aftermath,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “The field of American flags and Ground Zero Cross on front campus are a vivid reminder for us all of the heroism exhibited by the brave first responders as well as the memory of those who lost their lives.”

BJU students will set up the flags near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus. Each flag will represent one of the 2,977 victims—from 115 countries—who perished in the 2001 terrorist attacks. Students will begin assembling the display Tuesday, Sept. 8, and it will remain in place through the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 15.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, through Friday, Sept. 11, the public is invited to view a piece of steel girder from the North Tower of the World Trade Center in the lobby of the Welcome Center, located near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus. The lobby is open each weekday from 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.