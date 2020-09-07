Education

Bob Jones University 9/11 Flag Display

Tuesday, Sept. 8 – 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Bob Jones University students will set up American flags near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to campus on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Each flag will represent one of the 2,977 victims—from 115 countries—who perished in the 2001 terrorist attacks. The students will begin assembling the display Tuesday at 4 p.m. and it will remain in place through the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The flags will be on either side of the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance. In addition, the display will feature a 17-foot replica of the Cross at Ground Zero in the center of the front entrance.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, through Friday, Sept. 11, the public is invited to view a piece of steel girder from the North Tower of the World Trade Center in the lobby of the Welcome Center, located near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus. The lobby is open each weekday from 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Please direct any questions to Randy Page, Chief of Staff, at 864.241.1655 (office) or 803.466.0789 (cell).