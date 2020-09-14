Education

Bob Jones University Ranked by U.S. News & World Report

In its 2021 Best College Rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Bob Jones University as one of the Best Regional Universities in the South, the second Best Value Regional University in the South, the sixth top performer in Social Mobility among Regional Universities in the South, and seventh in lowest debt load for its graduates among Regional Universities in the South.

Among Regional Universities in the South, BJU is the highest ranked university for Best Value in the Carolinas and the only regional university in the Carolinas featured for low debt load among its graduates.

“BJU’s strong rankings reflect the hard work and thorough preparation of our faculty and staff to consistently deliver a world-class education for our students,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “These rankings demonstrate our resolve and commitment to continue to provide an outstanding Christian liberal arts educational experience that’s affordable and prepares graduates for success professionally and personally.”

Among the Best Regional Universities in the South rankings, six private Christian colleges in South Carolina were ranked including BJU (33), Anderson University (42), Columbia International University (42), North Greenville University (53), Charleston Southern University (62) and Southern Wesleyan University (77).

Four South Carolina universities were ranked in the top 20 Best Value Regional Universities in the South including BJU (2), Coastal Carolina University (6), Columbia International University (10) and The Citadel (11). The Best Value ranking is a measure of both academic quality and cost.

Additionally, five South Carolina universities were listed as the top 20 performers for Social Mobility Among Regional Universities in the South including Columbia International University (4), BJU (6), Columbia College (9), Southern Wesleyan University (12) and North Greenville University (18). This ranking recognizes graduation rates of students awarded federal Pell Grants.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU provides over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, business and health professions. BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.