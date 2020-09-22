Education

North Greenville University Media Advisory - Neves Academic Hall Dedication and Ribbon-Cutting

Now that construction, which took place during COVID-19, is complete, North Greenville University is pleased to open its newly renovated Neves Academic Hall.

The work on this facility, which houses the University's Office of Student Services, will be dedicated and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony as the school celebrates its 128 years of existence on Founder's Day, Wednesday, September 23.

This 7,500 square feet of renovated and repurposed administrative space combines the innovative NGUcentral hub and the University's Academic Records, Financial Aid, and Student Accounts departments.

Also, longtime benefactors and alumni Dan and Martha Boling from Greer, SC, will be honored as providing the lead gift for the project. Despite COVID-19, NGU looks to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever by delivering cutting-edge service to its students and their families through this new facility.