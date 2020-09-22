Education

Cross at Ground Zero Replica Visits BJU



On the nineteenth anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Bob Jones University commemorated the 2,977 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, with a display of American flags at the front of campus.

In addition, a replica of the World Trade Center Cross, one of the most recognizable symbols found in the wreckage of Ground Zero, was featured at the Wade Hampton entrance of Bob Jones University. The original steel girder, a 17-foot long crossbeam, became a source of hope to many in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. It is currently on display in the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.

At the foot of the cross there is an inscription that says, "The 17-foot-tall cross became a symbol of hope and comfort throughout the recovery effort in the wake of September 11, 2001, attacks. It was installed in the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City on July 23, 2011."