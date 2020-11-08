Education

Hawthorne Named NGU Homecoming Queen

Lauren Hawthorne (center) from Chesnee was crowned North Greenville University Homecoming Queen on Saturday, Oct. 17. The first runner-up was Makenzie Swearingen (right) from Aiken, and the second runner-up was Kaelie Ricker (left) from Tigerville.

North Greenville University elementary education major Lauren Hawthorne from Chesnee, representing the Resident Assistant Association, was crowned Homecoming Queen during a Saturday, Oct. 17 ceremony.

The first runner-up was Makenzie Swearingen, a biology major representing the Biology Club from Aiken. The second runner-up was Kaelie Ricker, an elementary education major representing Big & Little from Tigerville.

Other members of the homecoming court include Allison Avery representing the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Destiny Croker for Black Student Fellowship, Kaydee Culbertson representing Student Government, Leah Elliott for Sport Management, Mary Garcia representing Baptist Collegiate Ministry, Rebecca Holmes for Teacher Education Association, and Mikayla Kuckel representing the Language Club.

Your full potential can be seen from NGU, where our guides to greatness push you farther into God’s calling. Ready? Explore at ngu.edu/academics.