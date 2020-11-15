Education

NGU partners for discipleship experience in Washington, DC, Museum of the Bible

Inspire, who partners with high school and college faculty to guide immersive Christ-centered Bible experiences, is partnering with North Greenville University (NGU) to craft a week-long educational experience in Washington, DC. The pilot experience is a travel course to be offered in Summer 2021 titled "The Bible in the American Experience." The experience will provide three-credit hours to students and personal enrichment for alumni and friends to enroll in the course as auditors.

The course will take place in and around Washington, DC, with much of the instruction tied to the Museum of the Bible's resources. The course will be co-taught by NGU Provost and Dean of the University Faculty Dr. Nathan A. Finn and Dean of Hobbs College of Theology and Ministry at Oklahoma Baptist University Dr. Matthew Emerson.

"The Bible is far and away the most influential book in Amerian history. Even when it has been misunderstood or misused, the Bible has shaped the life of our nation in countless ways," said Finn. "I'm excited that this new partnership with Inspire offers us a creative and memorable way to introduce our students to the role that the Bible has played in our nation's history."

The five to seven-day program of the history of the Bible and its impact on America features an unforgettable tour of the Museum of the Bible and experiences throughout Washington such as Gettysburg, National Monuments, the U.S. Capitol, and the White House, stay at a four-star rated hotel or church partner, unique relational opportunities for the participants, and a Museum of the Bible membership for each participant valued at $50.

"The next generation values personal experience over revealed truth. This creates a challenge in education, but an opportunity for educational experiences. Inspire Experiences exists to create Christ-centered Bible experiences and resources that deepen faith," said Co-Founder and Presidents of Inspire Michael McAfee. "North Greenville University is a shining star in Christian higher education and an innovator in shaping both the minds and the hearts of students. Inspire could not be more thrilled to pilot this program with an institution as prestigious as NGU."

The course will be taught May 30-June 5, 2021. Members of the NGU community interested in participating in this unique learning experience should contact NGUcentral at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .