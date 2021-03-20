Education

Guest Artist Stephen Eager to Bring Story of John Newton to NGU stage

Stephen Eager, actor, and singer, will present Out of the Depths: The Story and Hymns of John Newton on Friday, March 19, at 7 p.m. in Turner Chapel on the North Greenville University (NGU) Tigerville Campus.

The program is based on John Newton's best-selling autobiography, "Out of the Depths" written in 1764. For Newton, one of Christendom's greatest hymn writers and writer of "Amazing Grace," God's matchless grace was intensely personal. Saved from a life of slave trading, John Newton was fully aware of the "depths from which he was pulled."

In this autobiography, Newton relates the events that led him from unimaginable sin and spiritual bondage to a life of ministry and renewal—transformed by God's amazing and inexhaustible grace.

Discover the timeless story of John Newton's conversion and the true meaning of the familiar words, "Amazing grace! How sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me. I once was lost, but now am found; was blind, but now I see."

"This riveting account of a slave ship captain turned minister of the Gospel is brought to life by Eager and a terrific musical ensemble," said NGU String Program Coordinator and Director of Orchestras Dr. Michael Weaver. "Everyone is invited to experience the unforgettable life-story of a great sinner transformed by a great Savior. Along the way, hear some of Newton's greatest hymns set to beautiful new melodies."

Free tickets are available at the NGU Theatre Box Office, 864-977-7085. Seating is limited to 200, and social distancing and face-coverings will be required. Learn more about other NGU Cultural Events by visiting ngu.edu/cultural-events-calendar.