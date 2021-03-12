Education

Bob Jones University to Host Allen Jacobs Memorial Ceremony

March 18, 2021 - 10 a.m.

Bob Jones University will host a memorial ceremony in commemoration of the fifth anniversary of former Greenville Police Department Officer Allen Jacobs’ death in the line of duty on March 18, 2016. The ceremony will be held outside in front of Rodeheaver Auditorium in the center of front campus Thursday, March 18, at 10 a.m. Prior to the event, the Greenville Police Department (GPD) Honor Guard will perform a ceremonial guard from 9 – 10 a.m.

In lieu of the annual Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast, BJU President Steve Pettit will offer brief remarks honoring local law enforcement and the Honor Guard will place a floral wreath by a GPD patrol vehicle.

In addition to the static display of a GPD vehicle, the University’s main fountain is being lit blue to commemorate law enforcement and “thin blue line” flags are being flown in center campus from Sunday, March 14 through Sunday, March 21.

Members of the media are invited to attend. Please contact Randy Page, chief of staff, at (864) 241-1655 or Courtney Montgomery, public relations assistant, at (864) 241-1434, with any questions or to schedule interviews.