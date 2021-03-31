Education

BJU Recognized by Exercise is Medicine® On Campus Program

Bob Jones University earned a bronze level designation from the Exercise is Medicine® On Campus (EIM-OC) program. BJU is one of only 153 universities and colleges around the world to be honored by Exercise is Medicine® for its efforts to promote campus health.

"We are very passionate about fitness and wellness and it is our honor to share this passion with the Bob Jones University family,” said Vickie Britton, assistant professor in the BJU School of Health Professions. “We are very proud of our students for their hard work and diligence in sharing the message that exercise really is the best medicine.”

The School of Health Professions received this honor by implementing several wellness measures and activities including group fitness classes and personal training sessions open to students, faculty and staff. The division also provided free health assessment opportunities. The BJU Exercise & Sport Science Association hosted lectures and workshops on many health and wellness-related topics and qualified BJU faculty and students published articles on wellness in the campus newspaper, The Collegian.

Of the 153 campuses recognized this year, 73 received gold, 59 silver and 21 bronze. All gold, silver and bronze universities and colleges will be officially recognized in June as part of the 2021 virtual Exercise is Medicine® World Congress, held in conjunction with the American College of Sports Medicine’s Annual Meeting.

EIM-OC calls upon universities and colleges to promote physical activity as a vital sign of health and encourages faculty, staff and students to work together to improve the health and well-being of the campus community.

“We are thrilled to recognize these campuses’ commitment to make movement a part of daily campus culture and equip students with tools to cultivate lifelong physical activity habits, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Robyn Stuhr, vice president of Exercise is Medicine®. “These campus programs are nurturing future leaders who will advance a key tenet of Exercise is Medicine®: making physical activity assessment and promotion a standard in health care.”