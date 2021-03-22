Education

BJA Team Wins S.C. Bar Association Mock Trial Tournament

The Bob Jones Academy (BJA) Mock Trial team won first place in the South Carolina Bar Association Mock Trial State Tournament held virtually March 11-13. This is the seventh time a BJA team has won the tournament. A representative from the S.C. Bar will present the award to the team in-person at a later date.

“High School Mock Trial is the epitome of part of our mission statement,” said Chuck Nicholas, BJA faculty member and mock trial team coach. “We are training the leaders of tomorrow in analytical communication skills and participating in this competition enables good people to develop into successful citizens.”

Nicholas is assisted by Ryan Parimi, a senior Bob Jones University student, and local lawyer, Allen Fretwell, who serves as the attorney coach for the team.

The BJA team competed against 12 other teams on a mock negligence case. Team members presented both the plaintiff and defense sides of the case. They also participated in the roles of attorneys and witnesses.

The team consisted of eight members including Joshua Cancino of Taylors, Ian Hamrick of Simpsonville, Madigan Lawlor of Simpsonville, Eli McGee of Greenville, Cayden Meissner of Greenville, Spencer Nicolay of Salem, Bella Vita Sanders of Fountain Inn and Maria Smith of Taylors.

Individual students were recognized for outstanding performances during the trials in which they competed. Ian Hamrick and Eli Mcgee won multiple Best Witness Awards. Josh Cancino, Cayden Meissner and Madigan Lawlor each won Best Attorney Awards. Students received honors determined by the vote of their peers or the competition judges.

In May, the team will represent South Carolina at the National Mock Trial Tournament.