Education

Local Students Graduate in NGU's Class of 2021

Seated six feet apart across a football field, yet bound together like no other class in decades, North Greenville University's (NGU) 2021 graduates celebrated their degrees on a beautiful foothills evening Friday, April 30.

With their families looking on from the stands in Younts Stadium – socially distanced but thankfully inside the campus landmark – the graduates were challenged to "listen to God."

"Do you do that?" asked commencement speaker Bill Reeves. "Do you spend any time in the day listening to him?"

Reeves is CEO of Educational Media Foundation, parent company of K-Love, the world's largest contemporary Christian music radio network. He told the graduates his career path in the Christian entertainment business started when he listened to God as a 15-year-old at summer camp on NGU's Tigerville campus.

That 33-year journey has taken him from Word Records to Big Idea Productions' VeggieTales® brand, and work with Thomas Nelson/Harper Collins products before founding Working Title Agency and marketing major motion pictures including God's Not Dead, I Can Only Imagine, and War Room.

Baccalaureate degree students whose cumulative grade point average is at least 3.5 graduate cum laude; those with at least 3.75 graduate magna cum laude, and those with at least 3.9-grade point average graduate summa cum laude.

The Honors Program offers a challenge to superior students to continue their intellectual growth. Graduation as an Honors Scholar requires completing honors courses, honors seminars, and the senior honors project with a 3.5 GPA.

The following local students are members of NGU's Class of 2021:

Anderson

Katelin Mackenzie Hanna – BS, Biology, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Scholar

William Blair Kahaly – BS, Marketing

Matthew Thomas Martin – BS, Sport Management

Waymon Brady Miller – BS, Business Administration, Cum Laude

Joshua William Paese – BA, Broadcast Media, Cum Laude

Jadyn Audrie Slaughter – BS, Health Science, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Scholar

Easley

James Michael Bagwell – BA, Christian Ministry, Cum Laude

Brittany Faith Baker – BGS - General Studies

Emily Lynn Capell – BS, Math Education, Magna Cum Laude

Sarah Grace Dover – BS, Social Studies Education

Leighton Andrew Griggs – BS, Accounting, Cum Laude

Keaton Reed Henry – BS, Outdoor Leadership

Kelsea Lyn Hicks – BA, Broadcast Media

Connor Burns O'Shields – BA, Criminal Justice and Legal Studies

Mikayla Mannassah Plummer - BS, Health Science

Fountain Inn

Megan Eileen Bailey – BS, Health Science, Cum Laude

Stacy Christine Dinger - Master of Business Administration

Jennifer Catlyn Garrett – BGS, General Studies

Kaelie Grace Ricker - BA, Elementary Education, Cum Laude

Savannah Ashley Wimpey – BS, Business Administration, Cum Laude

Greenville

Ryan Matthew Brown - Master of Business Administration

Jillian Patricia Chiesa - Master of Business Administration

Mathilda Marlo Dew – BS, Interdisciplinary Studies

Lianna Grace Fusco – BA, Elementary Education, Cum Laude

Clarissa K. Gaines- Master of Business Administration

Savannah LaFawn Hughes, BS- Health Science

Kaitlyn Rose Lundy – BA, Digital Media, Cum Laude

Nicolas Crawford Olson – BA, Intercultural Studies

Rebecca Joy Osorio - Master of Education

Donald Austin Painter – BS, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude

Katala Grace Peterson - BS, Psychology

Honesty Nicole Robinson - Master of Business Administration

Derenda Ruth Ropp – BS, Social Studies Education, Summa Cum Laude

Abigail Elizabeth Russell – BA, Early Childhood Educational Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Andrew Gregory Smith – BA, Criminal Justice and Legal Studies

Trey Collin Stewart – BA, Digital Media

Creed Carson Taylor – BS, Marketing

Ryan Watson Thurn - Master of Business Administration

Kenzie Deandra Webb – BA, Digital Media

Samuel Thomas Wilder – BS, Sport Management, Cum Laude

Lauryn Grace Willingham – BA, Interdisciplinary Studies, Cum Laude

Greenwood

Joseph Castillo-Espino – BS, Accounting

Sawyer Brooks Evans – BA, Interdisciplinary Studies

Kobie Tyrel Morton – BS, Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude

Greer

Jacob Andrew Blevins – BA, Broadcast Media

Madison Hampton Brown – BS, Biology

McKenzie Lee Cavin - BS, Sport Management

Nicole Grace Daniel – BA, Digital Media, Magna Cum Laude

Rachel Michelle Daniel – BA, Broadcast Media, Cum Laude

Kristen Joy Emery – BS, Sport Management, Summa Cum Laude

Vivian Marie Fout - Master of Education

Leah LiXing Fraley – BS, Health Science, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Scholar

Brian Thomas Grant - Master of Music Education

Kathryn Grace Ingle – BA, Digital Media, Magna Cum Laude

Shelby Rayne Jones – BS, Social Studies Education

Joo Shin Kim - Master of Business Administration

Timothy Matthew Lehne – BS, Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude

Benjamin Mark Mathews – BA, International Business, Cum Laude

Cassidy Morgan Norris – BA, Elementary Education, Cum Laude

Elvin Rosa – BS, Business Administration

Ross Andrew Skinner – BA, Criminal Justice and Legal Studies

Jeffery T. Smith – BA, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude

Kati Joy Smith – BA, Christian Ministry

Zachary Luke Smith – BA, Christian Ministry

Liberty

Jada Madison Barr – BA, English Language Arts Secondary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Elizabeth Christine Bramel – BA, Music Education

Braydn Seth Dover – BS, Sport Management, Magna Cum Laude

Samuel Donnan Lawson – BA, Music Worship Studies

Nicholas Keith Reeves - BS, Health Science

Marietta

Jameson Seth King – BS, Outdoor Leadership

Haleigh Brianna Williams – BA, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Mauldin

Zion Mekhi Dendy – BA, Digital Media

Catherine Gallego – BS, Health Science

Isaac Theophilus Langdon – BS, Sport Management

Pelzer

Kaila C. Miller – Master of Education

Pickens

Sarah Elizabeth Atkins – BA, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Ridge Taylor Clark – BS, Social Studies Education, Summa Cum Laude

Stephanie Pasucal Dalton – Master of Business Administration

Victoria Richelle Morris – BA, History, Cum Laude

Jonathan William Reece – BS, Outdoor Leadership

Piedmont

Ian Hammond – BA, Music Performance, Cum Laude

Lauren Veronica Pittman – BS, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude

Lydia Shalom Ritter – BA, International Business, Magna Cum Laude

Jared Michael Sanders – BA, Christian Studies, Cum Laude

Faith Marie Yeargin – BS, Psychology, Cum Laude

Salem

Anna Danielle Frick – BA, Elementary Education

Seneca

Jennifer Ann Jiviens – BS, Applied Psychology, Cum Laude

Noah Lee Landreth – BS, Marketing

Naomi Elyse Augusta Schaaf – BA, Early Childhood Education

Simpsonville

Tabatha Caldwell Ard – Master of Business Administration

Michael Case Cikanowick - BA, General Studies

Joshua David Crawford – Master of Business Administration

Amanda Ashley Fasig – BS, Health Science, Summa Cum Laude

Lindsay Marie Hoffner – BA, Interdisciplinary Studies, Summa Cum Laude

Carson Avery McIntosh – BS, Health Science, Cum Laude

Matthew John Pace – BS, Business and Leadership, Summa Cum Laude

Hannah Katherine Pearson – BA, Broadcast Media

Bryan Wilson – BS, Business and Leadership, Magna Cum Laude

Sunset

Eden Gabrielle Cassell – BA, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Taylors

Cathryn Joy Bell – BS, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude

Tayler Page Cooper – BA, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Raeven Dowd – BA, Elemtnary Educational Studies

Dillon Reid Erkens – BS, Sport Management

Meghan Breanna Erkens – BS, Math Education, Cum Laude

Ethan Campbell Fetter – BS, Sport Management

Mary Jane Garcia – BA, Early Childhood Education

Karissa Catherine Garzony – BA, English Language Arts Secondary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Megan Brooke Giles – Master of Business Administration

Holly Holtzclaw – Master of Education

Crystal Renee Jones – BA, Elementary Education, Cum Laude

Victor Emanuel Prieto – BA, International Business

Kimberly Grace Rhyne – BA, English, Magna Cum Laude

Alexandrea Grace Wampole – BA, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Tigerville

Brittany Grace Campbell – BA, Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude

Jesse James Haack – BA, Intercultural Studies, Cum Laude

Christopher Perry Jackson – BS, Health Science

Peace Ginika Okeke – BS, Business Administration

Daniel Brett Plyler – Master of Arts in Christian Ministry

Travelers Rest

William Daniel Bailey – BS, Biology

Kathryn Elizabeth Barnes – BS, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Scholar

Brooke Mackenzie Biondo – BA, Elementary Education, Cum Laude

Abigail Joy Gilbert – BA, Theatre

Emily Donielle Leopard – BS, Business Administration

Anna Grace McKee – BS, Biology, Cum Laude

Joshua Lincoln Moseley – BA, Criminal Justice and Legal Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Hayden Katherine Warren – BS, Biology, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Scholar

Jenna Wright Wilson – BA, Criminal Justice

Wahalla

Dustin Christopher Hogan – BS, Sport Management

Williamston

Mary Jospehine Weber – BA, English, Magna Cum Laude

