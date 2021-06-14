Education

NGUleads Celebrates First Cohort Graduates

North Greenville University celebrates its first NGUleads graduating class. The year-long program, which began Fall 2020, offers enhanced professional development leadership training for NGU faculty and staff participants

North Greenville University (NGU) celebrated its first NGUleads graduating class, at the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Travelers Rest. The year-long program, which began Fall 2020, offers enhanced professional development leadership training for NGU faculty and staff participants.

"Leadership is both integral to and an overflow of a healthy community. NGU is committed to cultivating leaders who will serve the university for its next-generation and who will serve the region's churches and organizations," said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant Jr. "We are blessed with a number of strategic senior leaders who have a passion for developing the next generation and look forward to seeing how this pipeline strengthens us for years to come."

In his address to the Cohort, President Fant congratulated them on completing the program.

"The fact that you are in the room means you are a leader," Fant said. "All of you in this program are here because we saw something going on [in your work]."

He acknowledged the various roles each member plays, from positional leaders to quiet leaders, and noted that the strength of NGU is in mid-level management who executes the vision. He challenged the group to listen to God's voice and to act on it when He speaks. He also challenged the Cohort to love and serve those under their leadership.

"We need to lead in ways that He has been faithful to lead us. [We] all are called to minister to students, the community, and those around us," President Fant said.

Fant challenged the Cohort to find a quiet place and listen to God. Act on what God tells you to do, surround yourself with the best people, and get out of the way.

Some of the professional development topics in the program include becoming a leader in Christian higher education, faith integration in higher education, emotional intelligence, innovation, decision making, conflict resolution, team building and design, effective communication, strategic and organizational planning, and community/political engagement.

NGUleads first Cohort graduates are International Business Department Chair Franklin Aviles-Santa; Data Analyst/AR Module Manager Vanessa Coley; Associate Dean, School of Humanities and Social Science and Chair, English Department Cheryl Collier; Associate Dean of Graduate Programs, College of Education Shelley Dugle; Associate Dean, School of the Arts; Associate Professor of Theatre, Head of Performance; Chair, Department of Theatre Amy Dunlap; Director of Career Planning/Deputy Title IX Coordinator Stuart Floyd; Program Chair/Director, Department of PA Medicine Jordan Hairr; Associate Professor of Political Science, Chair of the Department Nicholas Higgins; Director for Traditional Admissions Katie Lynn Marshall; AVP for Greer Campus Operations Justin Pitts; Associate Dean of Undergraduate Programs, College of Christian Studies and Professor of Christian Studies Jeff Rankin; and AVP for Student Engagement Jared Thomas.

Stuart Floyd says NGUleads was a tremendous blessing to him.

"It's allowed me to grow relationships with colleagues from across campus as well as think through who I am as a leader, how I work with others, and what I can do to continue to grow as a professional," Floyd said.

NGUleads Program Director and University General Counsel Dr. Jill R. Rayburn says NGU is blessed with emerging leaders who want to sharpen their abilities in order to fulfill their mission at NGU with excellence.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to learn from and grow with this Cohort. I can’t wait to see what the Lord will accomplish in and through this group,” she said.

