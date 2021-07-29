Education

BJU Recognized by The American Prize

Bob Jones University won second place in The American Prize in Arts Education, 2021, the country’s most comprehensive contest for the classical arts. The prize was awarded based on a recording of William Shakespeare’s “King Lear” which was performed in 2018.

Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, and the Hawaii Performing Arts Festival in held Waimea, Hawaii, placed first and third respectively.

According to the organization, “The American Prize in Arts Education recognizes and rewards the best education campaigns by performing arts organizations in America, based on submitted applications. The contest seeks evidence of campaigns that combine inspiration and creativity with demonstrable success, regardless of the budget available.”

“For over 90 years, BJU’s commitment to the arts has been a part of our unique approach to education,” said Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of the School of Fine Arts and Communication at BJU.”We are so happy that The American Prize recognized our commitment with this special award.”

Since 2010, The American Prize, a nonprofit organization, has evaluated and rewarded artists and institutions across a wide array of categories. Recorded performances are submitted to the committee. Over $100,000 has been awarded over the years. Prizes are presented annually in most categories along with feedback from the judges in some instances. More information can be found on the competition website.