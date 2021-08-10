Education

NGU PA Medicine to Hold Fundraiser for Nicaragua Medical Mission Trip

NGU PA Medicine program to host Nicaragua mission trip fundraiser on Saturday, August 14, at Chipotle Mexican Grill on Pelham Road in Greenville.

North Greenville University's (NGU) Physician Assistant (PA) program is hosting a mission trip fundraiser for the program's mission trip to Nicaragua in Fall 2022. The event will be held on Saturday, August 14, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 3645 Pelham Road in Greenville.

NGU's PA program's mission is to develop well-informed and compassionate PAs who provide patient-centered and service-oriented medical care in diverse environments. The vision of the program is to transform health care for the benefit of communities. One way that the program is doing this is through medical mission work.

"We work with Chosen Children Ministries (CCM), a non-profit organization based in Spartanburg, SC," said PA Medicine Program Director Dr. Jordan Hairr. "[CCM] already has established relationships with the Nicaraguan people through church planting, education, economic development, and child sponsorship. This allows us the opportunity to establish clinics in many communities we would otherwise not be able to reach."

The populace has very limited, if any, access to medical care.

"As part of the trip, our PA students focus heavily on providing basic medical care, patient education, daily vitamins, antibiotics, and medications to those that would otherwise not have access to this type of care. Additionally, we also like to incorporate oral hygiene into this initiative," said Hairr.

Again this year, the medical mission team needs your help.

Customers are asked to bring the fundraiser, show it on their smartphone, or tell the cashier you support the cause to make sure 33% of the proceeds will be donated to NGU PA Medicine Program's Nicaragua Medical Mission Trip.

Also, new online orders for pickup are available. Use code 49DA78Z before checkout in the 'promo' field. Orders on chipotle.com or through the Chipotle app for pickup using this code will be counted towards the fundraiser. All online orders must be placed for pickup at the same time/location of the fundraiser. Delivery cannot be counted at this time.

For more information about the fundraiser or the medical mission trip, contact Hairr at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 864-663-0765.

